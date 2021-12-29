Crime FEATURED Latest 

Underage Girls Rescued From Kampong Thom Brothel

Kampong Thom: According to the National Police General Commission, police from the Anti-Human Trafficking Department led a specialized force in cooperation with the Tang Kork District Police Inspectorate to crack down on illegal sex trafficking in Soyong Village, Soyong Commune, Taing Kork District, Kampong Thom Province at 19:20, December 27, 2021.

During the operation, the police arrested a suspect named Ou Sok Heang, alias Pak, male, 41 years old, living at the scene and rescued 10 victims, including 7 minors, and sent them to the Anti-Human Trafficking Office to follow-up with procedures.

