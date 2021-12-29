Phnom Penh: Cambodian and Chinese anti-drug authorities cooperated in cracking down on cross-border drug trafficking, arresting nine suspects and seized nearly 350 kilograms of drugs in Phnom Penh.



On December 24, 2021 at 17:55, the Anti-Drug Department (A1) conducted a crackdown. The case began after intelligence and cooperation with the Chinese authorities. Cambodian authorities received information and launched an investigation for more than four months before cracking down. At the same time, Chinese authorities also cracked down on criminal gangs in China.



Operations were launched at 2 different destinations (at the point of Twin Villa No. 21, Street R03, Star Platinum, Borey Peng Huot, Boeung Sno, Sangkat Niroth, Khan Chbar Ampov and at Ien Matov Restaurant, Sangkat Boeung Prolit, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh:

Police detained 9 suspects:

Name: HUANG RUI MING, male, born in 1963 (mastermind).

2-Name is LI YI NAN, Male, born in 1983

3-Name is SUN LIANG, Male, born in 1979

4-Name is SUN HAI TAO, Male, born in 1980

5-Name is LIU WEI CHENG, Male, born in 1969.

6-Name is CHEN ZHI QUAN, Male, born in 1955

7-Name: WANG LEI, Male, born in 1990

8-Name is WANG YUE, Male, born in 1982

9-Name ZHU XIAO FEI, Male, born in 1982



The total weight of methamphetamine (ICE) was 347 kilograms, 427.99 grams (hidden in 367 steel tubes and 61 large packages).



A statement from the Anti-Drug Dept. stated

“Criminals have arranged to send steel pipes (containing drugs)….by sea to a third country.”

Currently, the suspects and the seized evidence have been sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for further procedures.