Arguments After 23 Year Old Woman Crashes McLaren Into Ford
Phnom Penh: At almost 8 pm On December 28, 2021, Ahgi, a famous online seller had a traffic accident in front of the Orchid Borey along Street 2004, Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.
The accident occurred between her McLaren 720S with license plate Cambodia AHGI 9899, driven by Teng Sinath, 23 years old. the AhGi boss collided with a Ford with license plate Phnom Penh 2BB-5295 driven by an unidentified woman.
After the incident, because the two parties did not agree about who was to blame and argued for 2 hours before the authorities arrived. The parties are now waiting for a legal settlement. KOHSANTEPHEAP
One thought on “Arguments After 23 Year Old Woman Crashes McLaren Into Ford”
hello! where can buy sport car