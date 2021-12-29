Phnom Penh: At almost 8 pm On December 28, 2021, Ahgi, a famous online seller had a traffic accident in front of the Orchid Borey along Street 2004, Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

The accident occurred between her McLaren 720S with license plate Cambodia AHGI 9899, ​​driven by Teng Sinath, 23 years old. the AhGi boss collided with a Ford with license plate Phnom Penh 2BB-5295 driven by an unidentified woman.

After the incident, because the two parties did not agree about who was to blame and argued for 2 hours before the authorities arrived. The parties are now waiting for a legal settlement. KOHSANTEPHEAP