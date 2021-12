Koh Kong: According to the Sre Ambel District Police Inspectorate, on the morning of December 28, 2021, a severely damaged car was found on the side of National Road 48 in Teuk Pong Village, Boeung Boeung Preav Commune, Sre Ambel District. The white Range Rover with license plate Phnom Penh 2AR-5558 was damaged on the right side, and the owner was not seen.

Experts are searching for the cause of the crash and working to find the owner. POST NEWS