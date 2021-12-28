Phnom Penh: According to police, the murder of a Chinese woman took place on the night of December 25, 2021 at the Koul Den Grace factory in Anlong Kong village. Thmey, Sangkat Prey Sar, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

The assailant was identified as XIAO WEN, a 34-year-old Chinese man who works and resides in the Kunden Grace factory. The victim was named as DING LI, a 37-year-old Chinese woman who was the factory manager, living in Koul Den Grace factory in Anlong Kong Thmey village, Prey Sar commune, Dangkor district, Phnom Penh.

The police revealed that at 8:51 pm on December 25, the victim Ding was in the factory office. Suddenly the suspect Xiao returned to the factory after drinking from the outside and had an argument with her.

At that time, the 61-year-old Cambodian deputy factory manager and other colleagues stepped forward to pull the two apart. At 11:25 in the evening, the suspect shouted again that the victim did not pay him his money, but the victim denied that anymoney was owed, making the suspect very angry,.

He ran back to the dormitory and fetched a knife, and then stabbed the victim from behind. The blade was broken and stuck in the victim’s back, causing the victim to fall to the ground with serious injuries. After the incident, the suspect ran away and the victim was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment until noon on the 26th and died of her injuries.

At noon on the 28th, police arrested the Chinese suspect in Svay Rieng Province.

He was escorted to the Police Headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior for interrogation.