Chengdu, China: The weekly KR961 Phnom Penh-Chengdu flight has had several passengers testing positively for COVID-19 on arrival and after isolation.

The flight route appears to be continuing, but Chinese regulations regarding COVID numbers on flights may lead to cancellations if the numbers are found on further flights.

Confirmed case 1: Chinese nationality. Arrived in Chengdu on December 15th from Cambodia on flight KR961. After entering the country, was quarantined. On December 22, due to a positive test result for coronavirus, the person was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection and was transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment. On December 23, due to abnormal chest CT examination results, it was corrected as a confirmed case.



Confirmed case 2: Chinese nationality. Arrived in Chengdu on December 15th from Cambodia on flight KR961. After entering the country, they were quarantined. On December 22, due to a positive test result for coronavirus, the person diagnosed with asymptomatic infection was transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment. On December 23, due to fever, the case was corrected as a confirmed case.



Confirmed case 3: Chinese nationality. Arrived in Chengdu on December 15th from Cambodia on flight KR961. After entering the country, they were quarantined. On December 22, due to a positive test result for coronavirus, the person diagnosed with asymptomatic infection and was transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment. On December 23, due to fever, the case was corrected as a confirmed case.



Confirmed case 4: Chinese nationality. Arrived in Chengdu on December 15th from Cambodia on flight KR961. After entering the country, they were quarantined together. On December 19, due to a positive test result for coronavirus, person diagnosed with asymptomatic infection was transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment. On December 20, due to abnormal chest CT examination results, it was corrected as a confirmed case.



Confirmed case 5: Chinese nationality. Arrive in Chengdu on December 15th from Cambodia on flight KR961. After entering the country, they were quarantined. On December 25, due to positive test result for coronavirus, the patient was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection and was transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment. On December 26, due to abnormal chest CT examination results, it was corrected as a confirmed case.



Confirmed case 6: Chinese nationality. Arrive in Chengdu on December 15th from Cambodia on flight KR961. After entering the country, they were quarantined together. On December 25, due to the positive nucleic acid test of the new coronavirus, the patient was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection and was transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment. On December 26, due to fever, the case was corrected as a confirmed case.

Asymptomatic infection 1: Chinese nationality. Arrive in Chengdu on December 15th from Cambodia on flight KR961. After entering the country, they were quarantined together. On December 16th, due to the positive nucleic acid test of the new coronavirus, the patient was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection and was transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment.

Asymptomatic infection 2: Chinese nationality. Arrived in Chengdu on December 15th from Cambodia on flight KR961. After entering the country, they were quarantined. On December 20, due to positive test result for coronavirus, person diagnosed with asymptomatic infection was transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment.



Asymptomatic infection 3: Chinese nationality. Took KR961 flight from Cambodia to Chengdu on December 8. After entering the country, they were quarantined. On December 22, due to a positive test result for coronavirus, person diagnosed with asymptomatic infection was transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment.



Asymptomatic infection 4: Chinese nationality. Took the KR961 flight from Cambodia to Chengdu on December 8. After entering the country, they were quarantined. On December 22, due to a positive test result for coronavirus, person diagnosed with asymptomatic infection was transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment.



Asymptomatic infection 5: Chinese nationality. Arrive in Chengdu on December 15th from Cambodia on flight KR961. After entering the country, they were quarantined. On December 25, due to the positive test result for coronavirus, the patient was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection and was transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment.



Asymptomatic infection 6: Chinese nationality. Arrived in Chengdu on December 15th from Cambodia on flight KR961. After entering the country, they were quarantined. On December 25, due to positive test result for coronavirus, the patient was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection and was transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment.



Asymptomatic infection 7: Chinese nationality. Arrived in Chengdu on December 15th from Cambodia on flight KR961. After entering the country, they were quarantined. On December 25, due to positive test result for coronavirus, the patient was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection and was transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment.



Asymptomatic infection 8: Chinese nationality. Arrive in Chengdu on December 15th from Cambodia on flight KR961. After entering the country, they were quarantined together. On December 26, due tpositive test result for coronavirus, the patient was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection and was transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment.

This route has previously been found to have COVID infected passengers, detected on entering China.