Kampot: The sea catch in 2021 has decreased by more than two thousand tons compared to last year. In order to conserve and protect marine resources, which are declining from year to year, the Fisheries Administration of the Provincial Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Kampot has set out some necessary plans for further implementation in the coming year.

Mr. Sar Sorin, Director of Fisheries Administration of Kampot Provincial Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, confirmed that in 2021, the total recorded sea fish catch weighed 18,000 tons. This amount decreased by 2,300 tons or 11 percent compared to 2020, which was 20,300 tons.

“This decrease in sea yield is due to a number of factors, including climate change, such as frequent thunderstorms,” ​​he said. Human factors have led to the loss of habitat in the fishing grounds due to coastal development activities, illegal fishing gear and illegal fishing. Awareness of environmental protection and natural resources is still limited.

Mr. Sar Sorin also stated that in order to conserve marine resources sustainably, the Fisheries Administration has set out the necessary plans and directions for implementation. Some, such as fisheries officials, must continue to mobilize partner organizations to set up border posts, mangroves, seagrass and corals and continue to disseminate fisheries laws to fishermen widely to cooperate in eliminating illegal fishing gear. There are plans to introduce technical arrangements for fishermen to increase their fish, crab and shrimp farming activities in order to reduce fishing out at sea.

Mr. Khan added that fisheries officials will continue to patrol to prevent fishing offenses. In addition, the Fisheries Administration will organize nine fishing communities in Kampot to become natural tourism areas for fishermen to earn extra income in addition to relying on the catches. RASMEI