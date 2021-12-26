Banteay Meanchey Province: A man riding a motorbike at high speed lost control and hit a sewerage pipe (painted with the word POLICE) placed on the side of the road, causing serious injuries.

This incident happened at 8:30 AM on December 24, 2021 in front of the entrance gate of Wat Hem One, Boeung Trakoun, National Road 2563 in Trapeang Samrong village, Kouk Romiet commune, Thmor Puok district.

According to the local authorities, the traffic accident was caused by a man named Kirt But, male, 39 years old, with an unidentified address (not a local resident) on a 2011Click motorcycle traveling from west to east.

Authorities said that after the incident, the victim was taken to the Boeung Trakoun Health Center for treatment by the Kok Romiet administrative checkpoint. Doctors then removed the victim’s shirt to examine the wound and wash it. At the same time, they found 7 packs of WY pill drugs, equal to 66 tablets, and 1 package of white powder, which the injured man said he bought in Poipet.

After questioning, on December 25, 2021, the police prepared a case file and sent the suspect and exhibits to the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police to follow the procedure. NOKORWAT