Battambang Province: A truck and a motorbike caught fire, leading to the death of a motorcyclist, after the vehicles collided on National Road 5, at 7:40 pm on December 25, 2021 at Koh village, Koh commune, Maung Russey district.

Authorities said that the motorcyclist was killed at the scene, while the driver of a Hyundai with license plate Kampong Cham 3A-7927 fled the scene after the accident.

The police said that the victim was Mak Mao, a 40-year-old man living in Samrong O’Trea village, Samrong commune, Ek Phnom district, Battambang.

Authorities confirmed that both cars and motorcycles were destroyed by the flames and 3 fire trucks were used to tackle the blaze. KOHSANTEPHEAP