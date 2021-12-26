Phnom Penh: At 1:45 am on December 25, 2021, a drunk man crashed into a park on Preah Sisowath Quay, Sangkat Chak Chaktomuk, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The white Ford Ranger with license plate Phnom Penh 2 AM-4566 was badly damaged after it hit a display which collapsed. The drunk driver then escaped.

Before the incident, a man was seen driving the above car traveling along Sisowath Quay from west to east at high speed and crashed into Preah Chhay Leak.

Authorities arrived at the location to measure and lift the vehicle and stored it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to wait for legal procedures. THMEYLOAD