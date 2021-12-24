Phnom Penh: More than 10 men and women were seriously and lightly injured and several vehicles were severely damaged when a large truck came down from the Old Monivong bridge with faulty brakes and crashed at 2 pm on December 23, 2021 at the Kbal Thnal flyover along Preah Monivong in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

According to sources from near the scene of the incident, a truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3G-3338, driving down from the old Monivong Bridge in the direction from east to west, crashed into traffic, injuring 13 people, 7 of them seriously.



In this incident, 3 cars, 6 motorcycles and 4 tuk tuks were damaged, a total of 13 vehicles. According to the truck driver, his brakes failed and used the gears to try to slow down, but was unable to control the truck.



After the incident, the police called ambulances to transport the victims to the emergency room, and eased traffic congestion, as well as measurements at the scen. The vehicles were taken be stored at the Office of Road Traffic Police in Phnom Penh to wait for resolution. MCPN