Phnom Penh: A man was driving a Toyota Prius at high speed when he crashed into a light pole, causing it to tilt and fall, while the car got stuck.

The incident happened at 11:40 pm on December 23, 2021 along Borey Angkor Street in Sangkat Toul Sangke II, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen traveling with a woman driving a navy blue Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AW-0752 traveling from south to north at high speed. When he arrived at the scene, he oversteered and crashed into a grassy divider, then continued to hit a street light pole, causing it to tilt and the lights to fall apart.

After the incident, the security of Borey Angkor Company came down to check at the scene and then asked the car owner to negotiate and coordinate with the Borey Angkor Company to end the story. MCPN