Battambang: Police arrested a couple on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 8:30 AM at Chumnic Village, Anlong Vil Commune, Sangke District, Battambang Province. They were charged with using counterfeit currency and a case of attempted theft of a motorcycle. The suspects were named as:



1. Man Samnang, male, 23 years old, of Mittapheap Village, Sangkat Russey Keo, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

2. Tith Sa, Female, 16 years old, fromToul Sangke Village, Sangkat Toul Sangke, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

During the operation, the police arrested and confiscated the following exhibits:

– 6 counterfeit US $ 50 banknotes

– 27,000 Riels

– An L-shaped sharp metal for breaking motorcycle locks

– 1 can of glue

– 1 motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1JC- 5740 Body number – Engine number 9673844.

On the day of the arrest, the suspects used counterfeit dollars to buy goods at the shop of the victim, Chhay Sopheap alias Tung, male, 34 years old, residing in Group 03, Chumnic Village, Anlong Vil Commune. Sangke District, Battambang Province.

As soon as the victim realized that it was a counterfeit bill, he informed the authorities, who arrested the two suspects and confiscated the evidence.

The district police have built a case to be sent to the Office of Legal Procedure. POST NEWS