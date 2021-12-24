Prey Veng Province: Reports say that at 7 pm on December 22, 2021, there was a case of violence at a wedding in Chanra (B) village, Speu (B) commune, Ba Phnom district, Prey Veng province, caused by drunk people arguing and fighting.

According to the report, the first group consisted of 3 people: Eap Kimsan, male, 38 years old, Koo Sung, male, 26 years old, and Cham Oun, male, 24 years old, who were left with minor injuries. All three live in Chan Ra village (B), Speu commune (B), Ba Phnom district, Prey Veng province and were detained at the police station.

The second group were 8 people: Nem Sokleap, male, 19 years old, Chhun Chhon, male, 24 years old, Cheap La, male, 23 years old., Vet Savin, male, 22 years old, Vorn Tha, male, 22 years old, Nal Ny, male, 21 years old (resident of Prey Kampeng village, Prey Kandeang commune, Peam Ro district, also arrested). Nam Sokna, male, 20 years old and Map Tha, male, 23 years old, were seriously injured and hospitalized at Prey Veng Hospital (the two of them live in Prey Kampeng village, Prey Kandeang commune, Peam Ro district, Prey Veng province.

Nine suspects were detained by police at the Ba Phnom District Police Inspectorate, and the case is being processed. The other two were treated at hospital. They each confessed to the authorities that they had thrown glasses, crockery and bricks after a drunken argument escalated into violence. KOHSANTEPHEAP