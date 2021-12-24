Phnom Penh: Mr. Hong Sokun Vathana, Judge of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, on the morning of December 23, 2021, sentenced the former Deputy Chief of Srah Chak Administrative Police Station, Daun Penh District on drug charges.

Hing Tola, 41, former Deputy Chief of Srah Chak Administrative Police Station, Daun Penh District, was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

He was charged with trafficking, illegal possession and use of 209 packages of drugs, after the arrest of another drug dealer on November 23, 2020 at 21:15 in Village 3, Sangkat Srah Chak, Khan Daun Penh.

Prior to the arrest of Hing Tola, police arrested a 23-year-old male suspect, Song Det. After detaining the suspect, Song Det sung like a canary after the specialized force used professional measures for interrogation.

At 11:00 on November 24, 2020, the specialized force cooperated with the Khan Unity Command to conduct a search operation to In the above area, they found some drug paraphernalia and 1 illegal sword, and arrested 8 more suspects, including Hing Tola, a former Deputy Chief of Srah Chak District Administrative Police Station. NKD