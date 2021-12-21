Phnom Penh: Preliminary reports say the Phnom Penh Municipal Armed Forces, led by Lt. Gen. Rath Srang, arrested a number of people, including Sok Sovann Vathana Sabung, alias William Guang, President of the Khmer Rise Party, who may have been involved in an armed robbery at the house of Oknha An Sieu Mey, a famous businesswoman known for her online cosmetics company.

During the crackdown, the Phnom Penh Armed Forces confiscated a number of firearms and some jewelry, which the robbers hid at Borey Peng Huoth, Lt. Gen. Rath Sreang, Commander of the Phnom Penh Municipal Gendarmerie, told the media. Details will be announced later. KHMERNOTE