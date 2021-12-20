Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Police Commission responded to reports released yesterday following an armed robbery at the house of a well-known online saleswoamn. It is now said that there was no loss of up to 9 or 10 million dollars (*reports varied from $2-$10 million).

The robbery happened at 10:50 AM on December 19, 2021 at Villa V01 in Kork Chambok Village, Sangkat Choam Chao 1, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, the victim and family of 10 people were preparing to leave their home to visit Kampong Speu when a group of 4 suspects sitting in a car (GS car without white license plate) came down to stop the victim from leaving and told them that they came from the Ministry to carry out a warrant. .

Authorities said that after the action, the thieves fled.

A spokesman for the Phnom Penh Municipal Police said that a number of media outlets had reported that a group of people had looted property at the house, robbing her of money and jewelry. The Phnom Penh Municipal Police would like to deny the publications, and would like to inform the public that while the joint authorities are investigating and Investigating this case clearly, according to the victim, it was clear that there was no loss of money, and only three necklaces were taken.