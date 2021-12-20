Phnom Penh: A Chinese man and Vietnamese woman were detained on December 19, 2021 at 11:15 at Peng Huoth Borey, Boeung Snor, House A-14, House N77, Boeung Chhouk Village, Sangkat Niroth, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.

LI HONGBO alias Popo, male, Chinese and Mi Pov, female, Vietnamese, were allegedly involved in a fatal shooting on ​​December 4, 2021 at 13:30 in BLUE SKY Borey, house number A252 in Group 22, Village 5, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province.

It should be reminded that on December 4, 2021, at 13:30, the Sihanoukville Provincial Police received information from the Sangkat 4 Police Station that a Chinese man was shot dead in BLUE SKY. House A252, Ground Floor, Located in Group 22, Village 5, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The victim was JIKE MUNAI, a Chinese male.

According to the investigation of the Sihanoukville Provincial Police, the victim named was not the tenant at the property, which was rented to a woman named Mi Pov, female, born in La Ban Siek commune, Banlung city, Ratanakkiri province, and her Chinese boyfriend, who escaped after the incident.

The suspects were brought to the Criminal Police Department and handed over to the specialized force of Sihanoukville Provincial Police for further proceedings. NKD