Siem Reap Province: A foreigner died at the pool of Sophy Angkor Residence Hotel in Group 1, South Taksin Village, Sangkat Kork Chak, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province on December 17, 2021 at12:10 p.m.

Police said they were given information in a phone call from an unidentified person that there was a case of drowning in the swimming pool of the Sophy Angkor Residence Hotel. Police arrived at the scene and found the body of ALAN MILNE, a 76-year-old British man, who had been staying at the hotel for 3 months.

The British man was found dead at the edge of swimming pool northeast of the hotel, police said. According to security sources, he died after swimming alone between 09:36 and 09:38.

Authorities and medical experts concluded that he suffered a heart attack and drowned, and there was no indication of foul play.

The body has been sent to the Phnom Penh Department of Technical and Scientific (Stung Meanchey) to wait for a decision from their family and the embassy. KOHSANTEPHEAP