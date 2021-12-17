Phnom Penh: A man was seriously injured after a minor traffic incident led to a shooting. The victim was riding a motorbike with his wife and two children, when an argument broke out with another motorcyclist along Street 371 and corner of Street 217 in Sangkat Stung Meanchey II, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh at 10 pm on December 16, 2021 .

The victim was named as Lay Siek Leng, 32 years old, living at 357, National Road 5, Mittapheap Village, Sangkat Russey Keo, Khan Russey Keo. His wife and two children were not identified.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, the victim was seen riding a Honda motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1IV-5692, carrying his wife and two children along 371 from east to west. At the scene, another man was riding a white Honda Scoopy with license plate Phnom Penh 1GU-9897 along 217 from north to south and intended to turn onto 371, when the two vehicles almost collided.

The source added that there was also a small exchange of words, and the assailant pulled out a pistol and fired. The victim was shot three times in the arm and hand. Immediately, the assailant fled on the motorcycle, abandoning it in Borey Lim Chheang Hak, Sangkat Stung Meanchey III, Khan Meanchey.

After the incident, the victim was taken by ambulance to hospital. The local authorities and specialized units came down to collect the relevant evidence and will research to catch the perpetrator. RASMEI