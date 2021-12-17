Phnom Penh: Representatives of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on the morning of December 17, 2021, opened an investigation into the case of a man accused of possessing weapons without permission after the Russey Keo district police forwarded the suspect to the court.

Russey Keo District Police arrested the suspect on December 15, 2021, in a rented room in Group 4, Phsar Touch Village, Sangkat Toul Sangke I, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh. One P08 handgun (*gun nuts will probably say it’s an imitation or Walther P38), without ammunition, was seized.

The suspect has been named as Sok Kakkada, male, 31 years old.

The police confiscated a P08 handgun, with ammunition clip.

Colonel Heang Tharet, Russey Keo District Police Inspector, said that on the same day, when the police were patrolling, they met the suspect and called him to stop for inspection. After he fled, he was arrested around Wat Tuol, Group 13, Spean Khpos Village, Sangkat Kilometer 6, Khan Russey Keo. Police inspected the rented room and found the firearm.

The case is currently under investigation by prosecutors. MCPN