Mondulkiri: A Cambodian man in his 30s was arrested by the Vietnamese border army with nearly a kilogram of drugs at 2:45 pm on December 15, 2021.

Preliminary information received from the Cambodian border authorities said that the suspect was arrested by the Vietnamese military at Post 789 while crossing the border from Cambodia to Vietnam carrying 10 large packages of drugs in a black bag equal to 988 grams. The suspect was identified as Pich Phanna, 37, a Cambodian resident of La Pak village, Sre Khtom commune, Keo Seima district, Mondulkiri province.

The suspect has been sent to Binh Phuoc province by the 789th Military Post for further questioning. RASMEI

