Phnom Penh: Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has expressed his intention to develop the existing railway in Cambodia into a high-speed railway- connecting \Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville and from Phnom Penh to Poipet, whilst adding a new railway line from Poipet to Siem Reap to Kampong Thom and Phnom Penh and another line connecting Phnom Penh to Bavet on the border with Vietnam.

The Prime Minister announced the plans at the Plenary Meeting of the Council of Ministers on December 16. It is hoped the railway, if and when completed will reduce traffic congestion and increase transportation capacity to contribute to socio-economic development, according to a press release from the Office of the Council of Ministers.