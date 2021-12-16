Phnom Penh: The owner of a black Alphard with personal license plate MENG.007, which was illegally parked was clamped by the police on the morning of December 10, 2021, handed himself in. The man had broken the police clamp and driven the car away, prompting an investigation.

The perpetrator was named as Phlong Rayuth, male, 35 years old, living at No. 912, Street 2BT, Sonsom Kosal 1 Village, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh. The car owner took the blame and made a contract before the authorities to cease illegally stopping on the public road in no parking areas, and promised not to repeat his offence again. KHMERNOTE