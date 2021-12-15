The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public that a positive case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected in Cambodia was confirmed by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge on December 14, 2021.

The patient is a 23-year-old Cambodian woman with an address in Ta Bok commune, Bavet district Svay Rieng Province. The woman is 15 weeks pregnant and left on a flight from Ghana (West Africa) via Dubai and Bangkok.

She arrived in Cambodia on December 12. Upon arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport the Ministry of Health’s rapid test was positive for COVID-19.

Samples were also sent to the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge for analysis and confirmation, who detected the case was the new Omicron variant,

The patient is currently being treated at the National Center for Tuberculosis Control in Phnom Penh.

The Ministry of Health calls on all citizens to continue to implement measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.