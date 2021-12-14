Phnom Penh: A foreign man jumped from a building at 7:00 on December 14, Street 135 in Sangkat Toul Tom Poung 1, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

It is reported that the foreign man was named JOHN STEPHEN BROADENT (Broadbent?) , 60 years old, from New Zealand, who had been living at the site of the incident.

The local police revealed that the man jumped from a room above The Deck cafe, resulting in immediate death.

After the incident, the police immediately rushed to the scene for an investigation and autopsy, and confirmed that the deceased had died by suicide. It was reported that he had fallen into arrears with his rent payments,

At present, the local police have sent the deceased’s body to Teuk Thla pagoda, waiting for the family to handle the funeral.