Phnom Penh: At 3 pm on December 13, 2021, a man and woman, bith construction workers, fell from a condominium building named as Huang San International in Tonle Bassac, Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh. Phnom Penh.

Although the incident was not confirmed by the company, a security guard at the site said he only knew that one of the victims- a man in his 30s, was a construction foreman and a woman in her 20s was a construction worker. He did not know how many floors they fell from, but saw the victims on the ground.

The company reportedly transported the victims to rescue without notifying the authorities, however, the local police force of the district inspectorate later went down to inquire about the incident. NOKORWAT