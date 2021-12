Kampong Speu: Photos have been released in local media sources following a police shootout on Road 4 and raid of a mango factory. The premises, trading under the name of Farm Asia (which is now said not to be related to high profile names linked to another business in the same area), was producing ketamine.

At least 1480 kg of the drug was seized, along with 80 tons of chemicals for drug processing and processing equipment. NOKORWAT