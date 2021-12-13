FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Erratic Man In Range Rover Causes Afternoon Surprise

Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) At 3:23 pm on December 13, 2021, a white RANGE ROVER with license plate Phnom Penh 2BQ-3969 stopped to refuel at Total Gas Station. A man inside the car had ‘strange symptoms’ (*meaning unusual and erratic behavior) that surprised people enough to call in the local news to the location at the intersection of four roads in Sangkat Tumnup Teuk, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

The cause of the disturbance is not yet known (*but the man in question reminds CNE of the sweaty former Libertines/Babyshambles frontman Pete Doherty). POST NEWS

