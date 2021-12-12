Oral Drug Factory: Chinese man Caught With Car Full Of Ketamine
Preah Sihanouk: According to a preliminary report, on December 12, 2021, the Anti-Narcotics Department cooperated with the police of Kampong Speu, Koh Kong, Preah Sihanouk and Phnom Penh to launch a campaign to crack down on drug processing cases. The maufacturing of narcotics appears to be from a Kampong Speu based company named as Fam Asia.
Early reports suggest that this is a mango confectionery factory located in Dambang Venh village, Sangke Satop commune, Oral district, Kampong Speu province. Drugs are apparently shipped out to Sihanoukville.
Unofficial sources said that the operation also lead to the shooting of a Chinese supect at a point on National Road 4 in Kampong Seila district, Preah Sihanouk province. He was arrested on the spot and one was arrested with a car carrying more than 1,400 kilograms of ketamine processed in the Kampong Speu factory.
Updates to follow. THMEYLOAD