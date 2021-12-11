Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being very drunk drove into a grassy divider, overturned, skidded for several meters and landed on a cart selling fried noodles.

The incident took place at 11:10 pm on Friday, December 10, 2021, along Street 217 in front of Prek Chrey Market in Spean Thmor, Sen Sok,

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a man was seen driving a silver Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2AP-7876 from south to north at high speed, hit the divider flew across the road, overturned, dragged for several meters and landed on the cart selling noodles. People who are eating managed to run away to safety before the impact. Fortunately, no one was injured.

After the incident, local

Authorities arrived at the scene, arrested the owner of the car and handed over the car to the authorities to deal with legal procedures. NKD