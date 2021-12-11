Phnom Penh: According to the Anti-Cyber Crime Department, an investigation led to the arrests of two suspects who were defrauding victims over the telephone and accessing mobile bank accounts.

The operation took place on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

The Director of the Department, Lt. Gen. Chea Pov, confirmed that in this operation, the specialized force cooperated with the police force of Phnom Penh Municipal Police to crack down on two suspects, named as Men Veasna alias Yus Sopharino alias Sna, male, 26 years oldand Prak Vannarong, alias B, male, 34 years old, living in Phnom Penh. He added that the active targets of the crackdown force often pretended to be bank employees and persuaded the victims to set up a banking program and receive a bonus by simply changing the password as instructed and sending the code.

The suspects are currently being interrogated and sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for further proceedings. At the same time, the authorities would like to remind those who always use the mobile banking system, please be very careful to avoid being deceived. KHMERNOTE