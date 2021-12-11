Svay Rieng Province: At least two sugarcane plantations, with a total area of about 40 hectares, were engulfed in flames, causing surprise to plantation workers who rushed to fetch water and reported to local authorities. Fire trucks were sent to intervene and help put out the fire. The fire is suspected to have been started deliberately

This incident happened at 11:30 in the morning and the fire put out at 3:45 in the afternoon on December 10, 2021 at Kampot Touk village, Koki Som commune, Svay Teap district.

According to the district police, the affected plantations belonged to Koy Chi Company and Sophat Company. 30 hectares were destroyed by Koy Chi Company and 10 hectares were burned by Sophat Company.

According to a sugarcane plantation guard, smoke was seen coming from the Koychi sugarcane plantation, which caused a big fire, at around 4 pm, it was extinguished without any casualties.

The source added that the exact cause of the fire is not yet known, while authorities are still investigating. NOKORWAT