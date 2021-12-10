Takeo – Four suspects attacked a couple and stole a motorcycle at 21:20 pm on December 8, 2021, along National Road 2 in Ta Buor village, Pechsar commune, Koh Andet district, Takeo province.

The victim was named as Chhorn Makara, a 22-year-old man living in Kampong Chrey village, Smaong commune, Traing district, Takeo province. He was with Heng Sotheary, female, 24 years old, from Kandal Krom village, Banteay commune, Kien Svay district, Kandal province.

According to the woman, before the incident, she and the victim rode a motorbike to eat noodles in Damnak village, Pechsar commune. On the way home, the victim stopped his motorbike and urinated. Suddenly, four unknown suspects followed him on two motorbikes and attacked him with some sort of large blade. They then stole the motorbike and headed north.

After the incident, the victim and his girlfriend were sent to the hospital by their families.

At the same time, the victim also requested the new Takeo Provincial Commissioner, who has just taken office, to take action to arrest the four perpetrators and bring them to justice. ANN