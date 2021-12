Phnom Penh: Authorities say 72 houses were set on fire at 7:30 am on December 10, 2021 along the railway in Srah Chak, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Authorities used ambulances and firefighters to intervene in the blaze.

However, it is not yet known if there were any casualties. The cause is still being investigated. NKD