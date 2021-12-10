Battambang: A drunk man who fired more than 20 shots in Samlot district, and then ran into the forest, handed himself in, confessing his guilt .

Local police in Samlot district revealed that the supsect had hidden the AK-47 type weapon in the house for a long time and fired 21 shots during a dispute after drinking. After his escape into the forest, he now decided to come out and confess to the law.

The surrender took place at the Samlot District Police Inspectorate at 10:00 AM on December 10, 2021.

The gunman, 54-year-old Sok Kong, lived in O Snguot village, Ta Sanh commune, Samlot district, Battambang province said the incident, which took place on December 6, happened because he was drunk.

The same authority further confirmed that in this case of illegal use of weapons in the local area, the specialized force plans to send the perpetrator, including evidence, to the Battambang Provincial Court. RASMEI