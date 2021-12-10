Phnom Penh: On the morning of December 10, 2021, in front of a cafe on Street 163, corner of Street 486, in Village 3, Sangkat Phsar Doeum Thkov, Khan Chamkar Mon, Phnom Penh, a black Alphard with personal license plate MENG.007, which was illegally parked was clamped by the police. The car owner returned (*and perhaps using some 007 gadgetry) broke the lock and drove away

The Chamkar Mon district authorities announced the news and informed the owner of the car to come in and solve the problem (*007, we’ve been expecting you), warning if the fine is ignored the district authorities will hold the owner responsible before the law. MCPN

