Kampot Province: Two cars and dozens of motorcycles were damaged by fire in a motorcycle shop in Kampong Bay North Village, Sangkat Kampong Bay, Kampot City. This incident happened on the morning of December 9, 2021, with an electrical fault believed to be the cause.

Major General Mao Chanthurith, Commissioner of Kampot Provincial Police, said that at 6 am on December 9, 2021, a fire broke out at a “Honda Lipeng” motorcycle shop in Kampong Bay North Village. Sangkat Kampong Bay, Kampot City, Kampot Province.

The fire was extinguished at around 8 am after he led the provincial police to intervene using three fire trucks and six water tanks, he said.

The commissioner confirmed that as a first conclusion, the fire was caused by an electric fault. Although no people were seriously injured, the incident damaged 57 motorcycles on display, a white Lexus 570 and a 2018 Honda CRV.

However, immediately after the fire was extinguished, the authorities have not yet received a report on the damage costs. NKD