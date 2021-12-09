Phnom Penh: Locals found the body of a baby wrapped in a towel and placed in a cardboard box left under the elephant statue in front of Wat Chumpouvorn, National Road 4, Chumpouvorn 1 Village, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh Phnom Penh at 10:10 a.m. on December 9, 2021.

According to the villagers, the discovery was made in the early hours of the morning, and it is not known who put the box there, with people thinking ity was left by vegatable sellers who do business in the area. After the box was left unattended throughout the morning, no one came to pick it up and some people went to open it and suddenly found the body of a child, which was report to the authorities to check.

Immediately after receiving the information, the police went down to examine the forensic examination and took the box to Bo Chea in Wat Chompouvorn. NKD