Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) At 3:20 AM on December 9, 2021, a CRV car driven by a man suspected of being drunk hit a central divider barrier along Preah Road Norodom in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

After the incident, the police arrived at the location to lift the truck and store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to wait for the procedure. *It appears the driver disappeared.