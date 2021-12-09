Phnom Penh: At 12:30 AM on December 9, 2021, a man riding a motorbike went to find services from a woman around Wat Phnom in Srah Chak commune, Daun Penh district, Phnom Penh.

After finding a woman he liked, he continued to take her to a guesthouse located in the area behind Calmette Hospital.

After realizing that she had stolen something from him, the man rode towards Wat Phnom. The woman jumped and hit the victim, while the victim grabbed the suspect’s hand and she pulled out a knife, causing the man to run into a restaurant. Taking the opportunity, the suspect picked up the victim’s motorbike and fled on it.

After the incident, the police were not present at the scene, so the victim went to file a complaint himself at the Srah Chak Administrative Police Station for the police to help find the motorcycle for him.