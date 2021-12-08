Case One:

Ratanakkiri: At 3:35 pm on December 7, 2021, there was a fatal accident after a motorcycle hit a cow along National Road 78 at Osap point in Village 4, Trapeang Chreis Commune, Kon Mom District, Ratanakkiri Province.

The three victims are:

1 / Motorcyclist Khuon Pi, male, 18 years old, Cambodian (died).

2 / Prak Thao, male, 24 years old, Khmer, seriously injured.

3 / Prak Ther, male, 18 years old, Cambodian, seriously injured.

All three residents of the above-mentioned village-commune and were not wearing helmets.

Before the incident, three young men were seen traveling along National Road 78 at high speed, when they arrived at the scene, they hit a cow that was crossing the road at full speed, causing the cow to convulse and die immediately. The police arrived at the scene and took the victims to the hospital. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist died on the way and the seriously injured passengers are being treated at the hospital.

In this case, the authorities are searching for the owner of the cow to be responsible before the law, while the body was handed over to the family for the traditional ceremony. POST NEWS

Case Two:

Pursat: According to the Ministry of Interior Education Promotion Page, on December 7, 2021, at 3:05 pm, there was a traffic accident between a motorbike and a trailer transporting cows traveling in the opposite direction on National Road No. 5 between km 201-202. A military man fell and died at the scene in Koh Svay village, Trapeang Chong commune, Bakan district, Pursat province.

Sources at the scene said that before the incident, a military man was seen driving a Honda Today (pink) motorcycle with license plate Pursat 1L-7967 from east to west. The incident occurred when a black Honda C125 motorcycle with license plate number Pursat 1C-9635, pulling a trailer for transporting cattle, was traveling from west to east, causing the military man to fall headlong onto the road and die on the spot.

According to Colonel Neang Vuth, Police Inspector of Bakan District, the victim was Kim Heang, a 58-year-old man living in Prey Pdao Village, Boeung Khnar Commune, Bakan District, Pursat Province. The driver of the motorcycle trailer named Mith Mean, male, 41 years old, lives in Chamkar O village, Trapeang Chong commune, Bakan district, Pursat province.

The inspector continued that after the competent police officers inspected and measured the scene, and they concluded that the accident was caused by the victim riding a motorbike on the wrong side of the road.

The body of the victim was handed over for traditional rites. As for the victim’s motorbike and the tuk-tuk trailer, have been kept at the Bakan District Police Inspectorate to proceed with legalities. POST NEWS