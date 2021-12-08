Phnom Penh: According to reports on December 8, six Taiwanese men were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined 50 million riel (12,200 US dollars) by the Phnom Penh Primary Court on charges of drug trafficking .

The men were caught after a police operation on October 10, 2020, in Phnom Penh, Sihanoukville and Preah Vihear. The haul included 190kg of heroin, other drugs and chemicals, and was valued at the time at around $10 million.

The court announced a sentence of life imprisonment for the crime of manufacturing and trafficking in drugs.