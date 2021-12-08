Phnom Penh: A Pakistani suspect was arrested by Sen Sok district police over a case of aggravated intentional violence on December 7, 2021 at 1:00 pm in Sen Sok district. Police said the suspect was named CHEEMA Muhammad IRKRAM, a 44-year-old male Pakistani national working in customer staff at a car dealership. Two homemade swords and a black and red wooden stick were taken as evidence, along with drug using equipment.



The victim was NAZIR BILAL, a 27-year-old Pakistani man, staying at the Avan Garage on Phnom Penh-Hanoi Road, Anlong Kgan Village, Khmuonh Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh.

Before the incident, the suspect asked the victim (his room mate) for money to buy alcohol, but the victim refused, and the suspect became angry with the victim, and was also that the victim had told the boss that the suspect once took a girl to sleep with in the warehouse room.

The suspect grabbed the victim and tied him with a rope, then used a stick to hit the back of the victim, causing swelling. The victim’s right hand and leg was bruised in two places. The suspect tied the victim to a window, and he and another Pakistani man named as Ali Hosian slept in the living room.

At dawn on December 7, 2021, at 6 o’clock in the morning, the suspect was asleep, and the other Pakistani man pulled the victim free without the suspect knowing. On the afternoon of December 7, 2021, at around 1 pm, the victim came to the police station to complain.

After that, the police went to the upstairs of the warehouse and detained the suspect, confiscating two swords and sticks belonging to the suspect and took him for questioning.

The suspect is currently being held in custody at the Sen Sok District Police Inspectorate.