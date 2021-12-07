Phnom Penh: To pay tribute to the late Samdech Krom Preah Norodom Ranariddh, Chairman of the Supreme Advisory Group to the King of the Kingdom of Cambodia, former First Prime Minister and former President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, the instructions of the Royal Government have decreed December 8, 2021 as an official day of mourning. The Ministry of Tourism has issued three rules to tourism service business managers to participate effectively.

According to the circular of the Ministry of Tourism on the evening of December 6, 2021, the three points of the circular include:

* First, the owners or managers of karaoke (KTV), entertainment clubs, bars, discos, and beer gardens throughout the provincial capital must suspend business activities for one day, on December 08, 2021.

* Second: The owner or manager of restaurants and canteen businesses must suspend the sale of alcohol.

* Third: The director of the Capital / Provincial Department of Tourism must disseminate and educate the owners or managers of the above tourism services business to implement the business suspension according to this circular effectively and responsibly.