Preah Sihanouk Province: Reports say that Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police have been investigating a murder case after a Chinese man was found shot dead in a room of a rented house in Borey BLUE SKY, Village 5, Sangkat 4 Sihanoukville.

The report stated that at 3:20 on December 4, 2021 in Borey BLUE SKY, Village 5, Sangkar No. 4 In Sihanoukville, people found a body lying dead in a rented house. The police set up an investigation to inspect the scene and find the identity of the victim, identified as JIKE MUNAI, a 21-year-old Chinese man.

Police found the victim with gunshot wounds in three places.

After examining the body at the scene, the competent police, forensic doctor, technical and scientific office concluded the victim was murdered. Three mpty shell casings were left at the scene. The body was then taken to the morgue of Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital to await the family.

The above case is being investigated and investigated by the specialized police force of Sihanoukville Province. KOHSANTEPHEAP