Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on December 7, 2021 issued a notification on the weather situation in Cambodia from December 8 to 14.

The Ministry of Water Resources confirmed that the Kingdom of Cambodia continues to be affected by high pressure from China with moderate to moderate northeast monsoon. Such a situation will bring:

1: Provinces in the central lowlands

* Minimum temperatures 19-22 ° C

* Maximum temperatures 28-30 ° C

2: Provinces in the Dangrek Mountains and Northeast Plateau

* Minimum temperatures 17-20 ° C

* Maximum temperatures 27-29 ° C

* For Mondulkiri, Ratanakkiri, Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces, minimum temperature is around 17 ° C.

3: Coastal areas

* Minimum temperatures 21-23 ° C

* Maximum temperatures 30-32 ° C.