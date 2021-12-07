

Phnom Penh: A man drove a Highlander car in a state of intoxication, stopped on the sidewalk and fell asleep. Two suspects on a motorbike opened the door. of the car and stole a cell phone and a bag and escaped. The victim then woke up.

The incident took place at 2:00 AM on December 7, 2021 at the northern point of Phsar flyover on land about 100 meters along Hanoi Street in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok.

According to a woman who sells noodles near the scene, she saw a Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2BC-7870 driving along Hanoi Road, heading from north to south. At the scene, the victim drove his car to a stop on the sidewalk. The man fell asleep in the car without locking the car door. About 15 minutes later, two suspects appeared on two motorcycles and looked around at the car.

One of the suspects then parked his motorcycle near the victim’s car and another accomplice stopped the motorcycle about 30 meters away. The nearest suspect opened the car door and took a bag of items.

At that time, the woman who saw the incident shouted at the suspect, “What did you get out of the car?” The suspect replied, threateningly, and the woman was afraid to shout out and watched the suspects escape from the scene and disappear.

The woman who sold the noodles then reported to the local authorities, who immediately intervened and knocked on the door of the car. The victim woke up. Immediately, the local police arrived at the scene and questioned the victim, who replied that he had lost his iPhone and a wallet.

After the incident, the police brought thevictim to file a complaint at the Teuk Thla Administrative Police Station for the police to investigate. NKD