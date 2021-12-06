Phnom Penh: After requests for intervention from the authorities and local people, on the morning of December 6, Phnom Penh Forestry Administration, in cooperation with the Department of Wildlife of the Forestry Administration and local authorities, hunted down ferocious monkeys in Village 11 and Village 12, Sangkat Srah Chak, Khan Daun Penh.

Mr. Koam Seiha, Director of Phnom Penh Forestry Administration, confirmed that this was on the order of Mr. Khuong Sreng, Governor of Phnom Penh and the instructions of the Director of the Department.

On the occasion of capturing the ferocious monkeys, the authorities say they will be released safely at the wildlife care center.

The monkeys that were captured were taken Phnom Takhmao Zoo today, and more will continue to be captured until the animals no longer bother the people living around Wat Phnom.

It should be noted that the residents of Wat Phnom, Srah Chak and Phsar Chas communes in Daun Penh district, Phnom Penh have expressed concern about the safety of young children as well as home appliances. Recently, some large and ferocious monkeys have invaded their homes, causing great fear because some of the monkeys have Violent behavior can bite or destroy property in people’s homes.

Residents who were disturbed by the monkeys said that some of the animals were very aggressive and invaded people’s houses. At the same time, they requested the local authorities as well as professional officers to take them for conservation.

Residents said that they no longer dare to open the doors and windows for fear of monkeys entering the house, and if any house has small children, they must be twice as careful because in the past, the front door of the house was opened and the monkeys came to chase the kids, who were taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, other residents in Wat Phnom commune also said that some monkeys are very cruel and have destroyed items in people’s houses many times, so the people seem to be getting more and more scared.

Others said that there are a lot of ferocious monkeys, and if they dare to dry fish in front of the house or have flower pots, the creatures will scatter and destroy them. The added that many have a ferocious character, and are not afraid of humans. Therefore, the request was made to the local authorities and professional officials to help the people on this issue as well as for the safety of young children in particular. RASMEI