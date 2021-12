Oddar Meanchey: According to the CMAC, on December 2, 2021, at 4:20 pm, a landmine exploded in Trapeang Bei village, Preah Pralay commune, Trapeang Prasat district, Oddar Meanchey province, seriously injuring a tractor driver. The victim was hired to plow fields and was driving the machine at the time of the explosion.

After the incident, the victim was sent to Anlong Veng District Referral Hospital, Oddar Meanchey Province.